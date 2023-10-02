It is just under two weeks until the Voice to Parliament referendum and Hunter pre poll opens on Tuesday.
Early voting started for the Northern Territory, Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia on Monday.
For the rest of the states - New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and the Australian Capital Territory - the public holiday meant voting was delayed a day.
If you are an Australian citizen of 18 years or over, it is compulsory for you to vote. For those hoping to vote early, here are the details.
Voting in the referendum works in a very similar way to a federal election.
You can cast your vote on October 14 at any polling booth within our state of territory, or by visiting a designated interstate polling booth if you are travelling.
If you are planning to vote early, you can do so by post. You will need to apply online or by downloading an application form, filling it out and emailing it to applications@pva.aec.gov.au.
Paper postal votes can be mailed to you by calling 13 23 26. It may take up to six business days for these to arrive.
For most early voters, visiting an early polling booth will be the easier option.
You will need to take a form of identification with you.
When you vote, you will be required to write either 'Yes' or 'No' in a box on the ballot paper, answering the following question:
"A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"
You can vote by post or early in person if you:
If you are Newcastle, pre poll booths can be found at the following locations:
Tue Oct 3 - Fri Oct 6, 8:30 am-5:30 pm; Sat Oct 7 9 am-4 pm; Mon Oct 9- Thu Oct 12, 8:30 am-5:30 pm; Fri Oct 13, 8:30 am-6 pm; Sat Oct 14, 8 am-6 pm.
Sat Oct 7,9 am-4 pm; Mon Oct 9 - Thu Oct 12, 8:30 am-5:30 pm; Fri Oct 13, 8:30 am-6 pm.
Tue Oct 3 - Fri Oct 6, 8:30 am-5:30 pm; Sat Oct 7, 9 am-4 pm; Mon Oct 9- Thu Oct 12, 8:30 am-5:30 pm; Fri Oct 13, 8:30 am-6 pm; Sat Oct 14, 8 am-6 pm.
Tue Oct 3- Fri Oct 6, 8:30 am-5:30 pm; Sat Oct 7, 9 am-4 pm; Mon Oct 9 - Thu Oct 12, 8:30 am-5:30 pm; Fri Oct 13, 8:30 am-6 pm.
