Out of control fires burning at Fern Bay and Watagans

OUT of control fires are burning in Fern Bay and Martinsville as the dry spell of weather continues.
The grass fire at Fern Bay is situated at the firing range near the Stockton Trails. There is no immediate danger to the public, but people should stay up to date in case the situation changes.
The bushfire at near Martinsville is burning through six hectares in Watagans National Park and is also listed as presenting no immediate threat.
There are also under control fires burning at Morisset Park, Kitchener, Lovedale, Glen Martin and Coolongolook.
The NSW Rural Fire Service has issued a total fire ban for the southwest region bordering Victoria.
More than 70 fires are burning across NSW with 13 yet to be controlled as crews face a scorching start to October.
RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers is worried this bushfire season will be the worst since 2019-20.
"We know there is community anxiety so we've got to balance between not not scaring people but making people take it seriously so they do some simple things to make sure they look after themselves and their family," he told 2GB.
"Clearly, fire season is here."
Mr Rogers expects an elevated fire risk until Wednesday but hopes rain forecast for later in the week will help ease conditions.
Temperatures across NSW soared into the 30s on Sunday - about 14 degrees above average in some areas - ahead of a cool change that arrived overnight on Monday.
