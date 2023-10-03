Newcastle Herald
'Making great wine and having fun' the philosophy behind Brokenwood's success

By John Lewis
October 4 2023 - 7:00am
Brokenwood senior winemaker Stuart Hordern and vineyard manager Katrina "Kat" Barry among the vines that produce the flagship Graveyard shiraz reds.
IN 1973 the first meagre crop of Brokenwood Hunter vintage grapes were harvested and carried in the boot of Len Evans's Bentley for processing at Rothbury Estate winery.

