Sedimentation in the Myall River's natural entrance is more than just a headache for skippers seeking quick passage to and from Port Stephens.
Reports that dingoes are now gaining easy access to Corrie Island courtesy of the low tide sand bar highlights the widespread implications of this multifaceted problem.
The 164-hectare nature reserve is among a handful of sites, which also include the Hunter Estuary Wetlands, that are protected under the 1971 Ramsar treaty because of their environmental significance.
Endangered species, including little terns and pied oystercatchers, and a host of other native animals nest on Corrie Island.
Ideally, predators would be completely excluded from this precious place, however, NSW National Parks and Wildlife says this is impractical.
Exclusion fences are among the latest initiatives being used to protect the island's inhabitants from dingoes and foxes.
As an additional precaution, the island is closed to visitors during the breeding months from August to March to allow the birds space and peace to raise their families.
These are sensible initiatives designed to give the island's inhabitants every opportunity to flourish.
But the island's management needs to be seen in the broader context of the Myall River estuary.
A well-documented and complex set of environmental factors are responsible for the build-up of sand in the river's natural entrance.
It is generally accepted that the problem has accelerated since the loss of Myall Point, a sand spit that effectively protected the river entrance, a century ago.
But while there have been sporadic dredging programs, which have yielded excellent short-term results, little progress has been achieved regarding a permanent and sustainable dredging solution.
Meanwhile, the environmental, social and economic impacts continue to multiply.
Commercial ferry operators, who carry about 1500 people a week from Nelson Bay to Tea Gardens, now struggle to gain access to the Myall River.
Unsuspecting recreational boaters now face a greater risk of hitting a sand bank - one vessel had to be towed free and another three ran aground last week.
The river's inability to flush effectively has also led to myriad water quality issues.
The most obvious of these has been plummeting salinity levels, which were recently recorded at seven parts per thousand - healthy estuarine water is normally about 30 parts per thousand.
Low salinity has also been linked to dieback of mangroves in Swan Bay and a reduction in the variety of marine life throughout the estuary.
The most recent government minister to wade into this quagmire was Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty, who along with Port Stephens MP Kate Washington, met with locals on August 31.
Ms Moriarty acknowledged that a long-term solution for the estuary would require the involvement of multiple government agencies.
This observation is hardly new.
As many locals would point out, history has shown that successive state governments have failed to commit to taking real action to fund an ongoing dredging program at the river mouth.
Until this happens, dingoes and other feral pests will continue to roam Corrie Island, undermining efforts to preserve the internationally recognised nature reserve.
