A BUILDING that has stood in inner-city Newcastle for more than 100 years has hit the market after undergoing a stylish refurbishment that has transformed it into the ultimate loft-style apartment with a commercial space downstairs.
The tri-level building at 59 Hunter Street is listed for sale by expressions of interest with Pat Collins at Movable who is guiding $2.2 million for the property.
Expressions of interest close on November 1.
"The refurbishment of the two-storey loft apartment upstairs and then having 120 square metres of commercial space downstairs, it's not something that you see every day," Mr Collins said.
"The rooftop terrace is very private and spills out to the front half of the property.
"No one would know that it's there and you can see all of the old buildings in and around the area, like the old post office.
"It's not often that you can be right in the centre of town and have that much space."
The property is positioned among landmark heritage buildings including the old Newcastle Post Office and The Lock-Up gallery which was originally the Newcastle Police Station built in 1861.
Constructed in the mid-1800s and refurbished in 2021, the mixed-use property includes a loft-style one-bedroom apartment with 12-foot-high ceilings.
The first level has an open-plan living and dining area that leads to a spacious kitchen with Neff appliances and a large stone island benchtop.
There is a library in the lounge room which has a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling glass doors opening to the north-facing balcony that is framed by the arched facade.
A bathroom, laundry and bedroom are on the upper level, as well as a study which could be converted into a second bedroom.
Sliding glass doors open to the decked terrace which has a barbecue and kitchen with a bar fridge and sink, and established gardens overlooking surrounding historic buildings.
The owner, Jen Robinson, bought the property in 2021 after having previously lived in Newcastle East.
"I had moved away but I think the lifestyle in the East End is unbeatable," Ms Robinson said.
"The sense of community is one of the other things that drew me back and it is close to so many fantastic things.
"How many places can you walk to a bar and a beach and the harbour all within 150 metres?"
Although the property had been renovated, she refurbished the apartment throughout including sanding and oiling the floorboards and restoring all of the internal plastering.
Other additions included soft-close cabinet doors with onyx and brass handles and Caravaggio lighting imported from Denmark was installed in the kitchen.
She said the sense of space (the apartment spans around 200 square metres) and the detailing inside the home drew her to the property.
"It has all of the old original ceilings - it is beautiful," she said.
"It has the look of a New York apartment but it has the feel of a Paris apartment. It is a huge expanse of big loft but it doesn't feel industrial."
Earning an income from the commercial space was an added bonus.
"I had never lived above a shop before and the reason I did it was because it provides a home with an income," she said.
"The thing I didn't anticipate being above a shop is it's like being in a little nest - you wouldn't know it was there but when you go up there it's a wonderful private space and it's huge at 200 square metres."
Entry to the apartment is via a separate entrance.
The ground level is a fully leased commercial property, also with high ceilings, two offices, a reception, a kitchenette and a bathroom.
The building dates back to 1893 and in 1940, the Queensland Insurance Company bought the property and commissioned a redesign by architect W.D Jeater who created the arched framing and tile facade.
"The earliest history I could find was that it was the City Restaurant back in 1863 and then it had a range of different tenants over the years including a locksmith in 1905 and then it became the P&O building," Mr Collins said.
"The original P&O signage is still in the building.
"It is a real piece of Newcastle history."
Mr Collins said the property would appeal to a range of buyers including investors who could utilise the upstairs apartment as an Airbnb-style short-term rental and lease the commercial space downstairs.
"It would also appeal to people who want to live in the city and have a really cool pad and have the income from the commercial space downstairs or people who are running a business, so they have the option to operate that on the ground floor and live upstairs," he said.
"They could live and work from home."
The property is open for inspection on October 7 at 2pm.
The listing follows the sale of a similar property in August, also listed with Movable, on Perkins Street in Newcastle.
The two-storey shopfront and upper-floor apartment at 14 Perkins Street sold for an undisclosed price within its guide in the "high twos [$2 million] to low threes [$3 million]", according to selling agent Steve Dick.
