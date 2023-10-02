A dream born out of the backyard in Cameron Park has now become an NRLW reality for the Southwell sisters.
Hannah and Jesse not only got the chance to play in Sunday's grand final together, achieving a long-held goal for both of them, but they were key performers as the Newcastle Knights secured back-to-back premierships.
For older sibling and co-captain Hannah, 24, the occasion was made all the sweeter having missed the club's maiden title with injury 12 months ago.
Halfback Jesse, six years her junior, was first to offer congratulations after the full-time siren sounded at Sydney's Olympic Stadium following a 24-18 victory over Gold Coast.
"It's pretty special. She came up to me straight away and gave me a big hug and said 'we did it'," Hannah said during the post-match press conference.
"I think that shows how much it means to us and our family. I saw mum and dad in the stands, I didn't have my glasses but you could tell they were crying."
Jesse, amid celebrations in the dressing sheds, said "I can't believe it. We were six years apart so I never thought I'd play alongside her let alone win an NRLW grand final".
Knights coach Ron Griffiths offered an insight into the close-knit nature of the Southwell family connection.
"You can see the bond they've got. We did a jersey presentation on Friday night and they presented each other with their jerseys," he said.
"They got to say what they mean to each other and what they were going to do for each other out there today [Sunday].
"The raw emotion they showed just shows me how close they actually are.
"When they reflect on this, they now have a moment in the history books forever to share as sisters."
Jesse was full of admiration for the way Hannah bounced back in 2023 and carrier herself through season-ending knee surgery in 2022.
"She put on such a team-first face ll season long [last year]," Jesse said.
"That's what a real leader is. She didn't show a sour face once and I was with her at home.
"What she did for us - for me as a teammate, for me as a sister and the whole team - I couldn't be prouder of what she's done. She deserves this more than anyone."
Hannah, a previous NRLW title winner at the Roosters and both a NSW and Australian representative, rates highly this year's minor-major double with her hometown Knights.
"It's huge. As a little girl you watch the Knights play and you want to do that but there wasn't a pathway," she said.
"Not only to have the opportunity but to do it for your hometown is something pretty special.
"I'm just really honoured to be able to lead this great group of girls. There's no egos and we just want to play good footy. I'll never forget it."
