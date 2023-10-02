Golden Highway car crash becomes fatality

A MAN who was injured in a car crash on the Golden Highway two weeks ago has died in Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital.
Hunter Valley police have been investigating the multi-vehicle accident since it occurred on September 18 at Cassilis and were notified on Sunday that a 67-year-old male driver involved in the crash had subsequently died from his injuries.
The deceased man was driving a Ford Ranger utility. The other vehicles involved in the accident, which caused the closure of the Golden Highway, were an Isuzu Dmax utility and a Mazda Cx-5.
The Isuzu driver - a 29-year-old man - was also treated by paramedics and taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
The Mazda driver - a 63-year-old woman - was not injured and she was taken to Merriwa Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers from Hunter Valley Police District established a crime scene, which was forensically examined by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Police have called for any witnesses who were travelling along the Golden Highway at 11.30am on September 18 and may have dashcam vision to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
