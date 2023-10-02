Newcastle Herald
Male driver dies in hospital after Golden Highway car accident

October 2 2023 - 4:06pm
Golden Highway car crash becomes fatality
A MAN who was injured in a car crash on the Golden Highway two weeks ago has died in Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital.

