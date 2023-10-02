Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Jillaroos debut on Upton's radar after 'toughest game of football'

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated October 2 2023 - 6:58pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights co-captains Tamika Upton and Hannah Southwell celebrate with the NRLW premiership trophy in Newcastle on Sunday night. Picture by Marina Neil
Knights co-captains Tamika Upton and Hannah Southwell celebrate with the NRLW premiership trophy in Newcastle on Sunday night. Picture by Marina Neil

KNIGHTS fullback, Dally M medallist and four-time premiership winner Tamika Upton is eyeing off a long-awaited Jillaroos debut after playing what she describes as "probably the toughest game of football I've ever been a part of".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.