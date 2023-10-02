KNIGHTS fullback, Dally M medallist and four-time premiership winner Tamika Upton is eyeing off a long-awaited Jillaroos debut after playing what she describes as "probably the toughest game of football I've ever been a part of".
Upton declared herself available for Australian selection in the wake of a best-on-ground performance, breaking open Sunday's grand final against Gold Coast with blistering attack and helping Newcastle claim back-to-back NRLW titles.
Tests in the Pacific Championship loom on the horizon with the national squad expected to be announced this week and Queensland representative Upton, who missed last year's World Cup because of injury (calf), has barely put a foot wrong throughout a glittering 2023 campaign.
"Yeah, I'm fit and healthy. So that was probably the biggest thing for me this season, being able to get through the whole season ... I've had a lot of help, a lot of physios, a lot of strength and conditioning coaches along the way," Upton said amid celebrations in the dressing sheds after full-time at Sydney's Olympic Stadium.
The 26-year-old also described wearing the green and gold jersey as a "long-term goal".
Upton nabbed a late double in Newcastle's 24-18 victory over the Titans, almost single-handedly turning the game on its head inside the closing 10 minutes.
This came after she twice delivered the last pass as the Knights crossed for three tries in quick succession prior to half-time.
Given the opposition, the battle itself, the hot weather conditions, the deficits in either half and, of course, the big occasion, the now two-time Karyn Murphy Medal recipient admitted "that was probably the toughest football match I've ever been a part of".
"I just had no legs out there. I think a few of the girls were saying the same thing. The Titans were incredible and it was such a grind," Upton, signed until the close of 2027, said.
"It was an incredible grand final. It's got to be up there with one of my favourite matches, obviously getting the win at the end."
NEWCASTLE 24 (Tamika Upton 2, Jasmin Strange, Sheridan Gallagher, Shanice Parker tries; Jesse Southwell 2 goals) def GOLD COAST 18 (Jamie Chapman 3 tries; Zara Canfield 2, Lauren Brown goals)
