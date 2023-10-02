The state's commuter rail authority is warning people travelling in the Central Coast/Lake Macquarie areas to allow extra time to reach their destination, as NSW starts its post-long-weekend four-day-week.
NSW TrainLink North posted a message on social media on Tuesday morning (October 3) saying that buses were replacing trains in both directions on the Central Coast-Newcastle line between Wyong and Morisset because urgent overhead wiring repairs were required at Wyee.
"At this stage we do not have a forecast for when the line will reopen," NSW TrainLink said.
"Please allow plenty of extra travel time."
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.