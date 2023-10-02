Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Buses replace trains on Central Coast-Newcastle line between Wyong and Morisset to allow for urgent overhead wiring repairs

Updated October 3 2023 - 9:07am, first published 9:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

The state's commuter rail authority is warning people travelling in the Central Coast/Lake Macquarie areas to allow extra time to reach their destination, as NSW starts its post-long-weekend four-day-week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.