Kalyn Ponga a surprise omission from Kangaroos squad

KNIGHTS skipper Kalyn Ponga been overlooked for a berth in the Australian squad for the Pacific Championships rugby league tournament.
No Knights players were named in the 21-man Kangaroos line-up.
Ponga, who won the Dally M Medal after a spectacular run of form that helped Newcastle finish fifth and feature in two play-offs, was considered a strong chance to make his Test debut in matches against Samoa (October 14) and New Zealand (October 28).
But Sydney Roosters champion James Tedesco was named as skipper, and Valentine Holmes (Cowboys) and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidau (Dolphins) can provide cover as fullback.
Ponga, who has appeared in seven Origins for Queensland, has represented the Junior Kangaroos and Australia at the World Nines but is yet to receive his first Test cap.
Knights centre Bradman Best was also overlooked, with Holmes and Brisbane's Kotoni Staggs preferred.
Best was in the reckoning after his spectacular two-try debut for NSW in Origin III, which was the highlight of his outstanding season.
Best represented Australian Schoolboys in 2018.
A host of star centres were unavailable, including Tom Trbojevic, Latrell Mitchell and Campbell Graham, who are injured, and Jack Wighton, who has retired from rep football and is under suspension anyway.
Knights forward Tyson Frizell, meanwhile, looks set to represent Tonga on a tour of England.
Frizell has already played for Wales and Australia at international level.
Frizell has played in 14 Tests for Australia but none since 2018. The 31-year-old warhorse has arguably never been in better form, appearing in 23 of Newcastle's 26 games this season, and representing NSW in the first two Origin games this year.
Newcastle prop Leo Thompson and winger Greg Marzhew are considered candidates for the New Zealand squad.
Kangaroos squad: Josh Addo-Carr (Bulldogs), Patrick Carrigan (Broncos), Daly Cherry-Evans (Sea Eagles), Nathan Cleary (Panthers), Selwyn Cobbo (Broncos), Lindsay Collins (Roosters), Reuben Cotter (Cowboys), Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Titans), Thomas Flegler (Broncos), Harry Grant (Storm), Payne Haas (Broncos), Valentine Holmes (Cowboys), Ben Hunt (Dragons), Liam Martin (Panthers), Cameron Munster (Storm), Cameron Murray (Rabbitohs), Kotoni Staggs (Broncos), Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins), James Tedesco (Roosters), Jake Trbojevic (Sea Eagles), Isaah Yeo (Panthers)
