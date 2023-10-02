Newcastle Herald
Kalyn Ponga a surprise omission from Kangaroos squad

By Robert Dillon
Updated October 3 2023 - 10:36am, first published 10:14am
Kalyn Ponga playing for the Junior Kangaroos. Picture by Getty Images
KNIGHTS skipper Kalyn Ponga been overlooked for a berth in the Australian squad for the Pacific Championships rugby league tournament.

