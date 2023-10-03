HOMEOWNERS are set for another break from rising mortgage repayments after the Reserve Bank of Australia's new governor Michele Bullock held the cash rate steady at Tuesday's meeting.
The cash rate remains unchanged at 4.1 per cent for the fourth consecutive month.
Canstar modelling shows the average monthly mortgage repayment in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie costs $4464.
This is assuming an 80 per cent variable loan of $672,264 on the region's median house price of $840,336.
A pause on rate rises was unanimously expected ahead of the announcement, with a survey from Finder revealing that 100 per cent of economists and lending experts predicted the RBA would hold the cash rate in October.
Almost half of the experts surveyed believe the cash rate has peaked, however, around 42 per cent believe the rate will peak at either 4.35 per cent or 4.60 per cent.
While news of a pause provides relief to homeowners, Finder's head of consumer research, Graham Cooke, said inflation could put pressure on the RBA to implement further rate hikes this year.
Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) found inflation rose to 5.2 per cent in August, up from the 4.9 per cent recorded in July 2023, but not as high as the 5.4 per cent recorded in June 2023.
The September quarter inflation data will be released on October 25.
"While homeowners have been given a break, stubborn inflation means we could still see another rate hike before Christmas," Mr Cooke said.
Rising house prices are also expected to pressure the RBA to lift interest rates.
The announcement of another pause on rate hikes followed CoreLogic's latest national Home Value Index (HVI) report this week which revealed that house values in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie increased 0.5 per cent in September.
National house values recorded a 0.8 per cent rise in September which marked an eighth consecutive month of growth.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said that at the current rate of growth, national housing prices were on track to hit a new record high by November.
Tight supply levels could likely be attributed to the upward pressure on prices across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, according to Mr Lawless.
Total listings across the region are 5.2 per cent lower than a year ago and 8.6 per cent below the decade average.
"The flow of new listings coming on the market is up from the recent lows, but still well below average," Mr Lawless said.
"In September we counted 575 freshly listed properties added to the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie market, up from just 416 new listings in April and a little higher relative to September last year at 550 new listings over the month, but still well below the 10-year average for this time of the year which was 646 new listings."
Lake Macquarie-based selling agent Scott Browne from e365 Real Estate agreed that stock levels remained lower than average.
He said that factors such as the rising cost of living and the expenses associated with selling and buying played a part in homeowners holding onto their property.
"Stock levels are still pretty low and it's a seller's market, I suppose you could say," Mr Browne said.
"It is taking a little bit longer to sell but there are still buyers out there and I am hopeful that rates won't go up and that will then stimulate the market to get more properties listed for sale.
"People are still a bit hesitant to sell because they're worried about paying things like stamp duty, so they're sitting tight."
Past the peak of the end of low fixed-rate mortgages
According to RateCity analysis, 730,000 mortgages have already come off low fixed rates this year and around a further 150,000 are still to come off in 2023.
RBA data shows there were 590,000 mortgages that came off fixed rates in 2022, and there will be 450,000 next year.
Despite a large portion of homeowners coming off low fixed-rate mortgages since last year, selling agent Pat Collins from Newcastle-based agency Movable said that he had yet to witness distressed sales coming onto the market.
"I am not seeing distressed sales as yet, it's more investors getting out of the market," Mr Collins said.
"There has definitely been an uptick in properties hitting the market over the past few months, which is giving buyers some more opportunity out there.
"The numbers at open homes and buyer enquiry have also ticked up as well and with the last few months of interest rates holds, I think there is just more confidence in the market.
"If it continues to hold, it will give buyers and sellers a bit more confidence."
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.