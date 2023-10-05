Newcastle Herald
Your guide to what's on in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter Valley | October 7-8, 2023

October 5 2023 - 12:00pm
Billy Elliot The Musical premieres at the Civic Theatre on Saturday, with shows running until October 21. Picture supplied
SATURDAY

Newcastle International Film Festival Workshops Free film and TV workshops at the University of Newcastle's Callaghan campus. 10am, acting, Rachael Blake. 11.30am, sound, Gerald Mair. 1pm, cinematography, Kim Batterham. 2.30pm, directing, Simon Weaving. 4pm, editing, Simon Callow-Wright.

