You are entitled to your opinion John Arnold ("Dutton responsible for division", Letters, 30/9), as are those of us who will never forgive the PM for the unnecessary distress he has put millions of decent Aussies through. It was he who said you can't have constitutional recognition of Indigenous Australians without also a constitutionally enshrined (untried and untested) Voice. He could have done this differently and united us all, but he took an all-or- nothing approach. If he is genuine in his belief in the Voice he will legislate it if the majority of us vote "no".