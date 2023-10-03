I HOPE the NSW government and the Newcastle council do not ignore the wishes of the majority of Newcastle citizens. It looks to me as if they are going to go ahead with the Supercars race in the middle of the Newcastle streets because it has not yet been ruled out.
Most people are opposed to this idiotic idea. I participated in the survey, but I feel my responses have been ignored. The Labor party that runs the council and state government should be condemned for their disregard of the people's wishes.
I don't live in the inner city, but I can imagine the distress and anguish these residents must feel for the weeks they are imprisoned with hoodlums running amok metres from their front doors. The survey was clear about this so-called race: "go somewhere else more appropriate".
I, for one, will never vote for any politician who supports this event in my city.
So now we have heard it from Jobs and Tourism Minister John Graham. When reminded that our state member Tim Crakanthorp had listened to his electorate and no longer supported the Supercars race continuing, Mr Graham told ABC Radio: "I mean this has a much bigger impact right across the Hunter, right across the state. We are looking at it from a state government point of view . . .".
Do you remember back in 2016 when lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes introduced the concept of Supercars to the ratepayers of Newcastle with the words "Vroom, vroom"? Then we were promised that rivers of gold would flow through our city. Unfortunately, we have since learned that the only river of gold is the one that starts in the council's accounting office, does a few laps of the race track, and then makes its way northwards into Queensland.
Do you remember that we were told of all the jobs that would be created by staging this event? In 2017 I spoke to a security guard. I learned that he came from Queensland, that he held a security licence issued in Queensland, and he and his co-workers were all hired from Queensland. No NSW law has been broken, but neither did any local security jobs eventuate out of the staging of this event.
After listening to Mr Graham, I think he has effectively told us that through the largesse of our city council, Newcastle ratepayers are propping up the NSW state government's tourism industry.
Jobs and Tourism Minister John Graham is also Minister for Roads. Therefore, I presume he is aware of the horrendous problem of street racing in Sydney, which has recently taken the lives of four innocent children and caused serious injury and harm to many on Sydney roads in the past month.
Sydney media are rightly condemning this appalling behaviour.
The general consensus is street racing must neither be glorified nor promoted as just a bit of wild fun among those who see it as a sport, and that this potentially fatal practice must stop once and for all.
But, I believe, that the Minister for Roads, does see street racing as a sport and is actively promoting it through the streets of Newcastle East. And Minister, please do not bore us with your belief it's different because it happens in a controlled environment.
Street racing is not OK. Not ever. So why promote it?
And why talk about stopping it in Sydney yet push for it to happen in Newcastle? Super confusing.
Newcastle council and the state government seem to be at loggerheads over the "to be or not to be" Supercars event returning to the inappropriate suburban setting of the East End.
Minister John Graham is our fourth Minister for Tourism, following Stuart Ayres, Adam Marshall, and Ben Franklin, who has gushed the same spin on tourism, visitor numbers, and the money poured into Newcastle and NSW.
I believe that numbers that Supercars give regarding attendance and viewers, at the event and worldwide, are suspect and incorrect. Supercars work in their own enclosure, amenities brought in by their own businesses, and the money goes to their coffers in Queensland.
Mr Graham continues the spin that all three former ministers have spruiked. The minister has not investigated Supercars' claim regarding ticket sales, attendance numbers, or accounting.
He seems to be in the thrall of big business, with no thought for Newcastle residents or small businesses who are suffering continuously. There is a designated track - why no mention of using this?
It is disappointing Labor's Mr Graham has gone down the same path as the Liberal ministers before him.
People just aren't interested in 20th century petrol-guzzling, tyre-burning, fumes-making, hearing-destroying events.
The Minister, and politicians embroiled in this sorry saga, must read Wrong Track by Christine Everingham.
Steven Busch ("Dark on daylight savings", Letters, 30/9), us tradies love daylight savings. We are at it an hour earlier and not working when it's stinking hot in the arvo.
Councils' and state governments' path and streetscape tree plantings have lost impetus. The decline in trees has become most significant as new housing developments emerge. In my experience, attractive streetscapes bring significant community pride and ownership, and certainly encourage walking. If we want a better environment, let's plant some trees.
Geoff Black's letter ("More trees mean more fires" Herald, 2/10) is a timely warning. It would appear that our councils over the years have planted trees wherever they can find room, without taking into account the possibility of catastrophic fires. I believe Mother Nature causes 80 per cent of bushfires, and I'm not sure that my two garden hoses are going to be enough if things get out of hand in the future.
I decided to support the Broncos because I was a fan of Adam Reynolds, but I fell out of love with him after he gave the Panthers eight points in the first half by electing to take those stupid short line drop outs. Who ever thought that short kicks were a good idea? But I had a good day because our women had a victory. All in all, three excellent games of footy.
You are entitled to your opinion John Arnold ("Dutton responsible for division", Letters, 30/9), as are those of us who will never forgive the PM for the unnecessary distress he has put millions of decent Aussies through. It was he who said you can't have constitutional recognition of Indigenous Australians without also a constitutionally enshrined (untried and untested) Voice. He could have done this differently and united us all, but he took an all-or- nothing approach. If he is genuine in his belief in the Voice he will legislate it if the majority of us vote "no".
John Arnold ("Dutton responsible for division", Letters, 30/9), it is the proposed Voice that is dividing Australians of Indigenous ancestry and the rest of us. Not even all Australians of Indigenous ancestry want the elitist Voice. Peter Dutton is saying "no"' because he does not want division between Australians and wants all to be equal in law. I agree. Vote "no".
