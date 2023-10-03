Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Letters and short takes, Wednesday October 4

By Letters to the Editor
October 4 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supercars infrastructure in front of Newcastle beach. Picture by Marina Neil
Supercars infrastructure in front of Newcastle beach. Picture by Marina Neil

I HOPE the NSW government and the Newcastle council do not ignore the wishes of the majority of Newcastle citizens. It looks to me as if they are going to go ahead with the Supercars race in the middle of the Newcastle streets because it has not yet been ruled out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.