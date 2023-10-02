Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Jillaroos selection caps off Tamika Upton's dream season

By Robert Dillon
October 3 2023 - 10:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamika Upton. Picture by Marina Neil
Tamika Upton. Picture by Marina Neil

KNIGHTS co-captain Tamika Upton has capped off a dream season by being named in the Jillaroos squad for the Pacific Championship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.