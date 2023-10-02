Jillaroos selection caps off Tamika Upton's dream season

KNIGHTS co-captain Tamika Upton has capped off a dream season by being named in the Jillaroos squad for the Pacific Championship.
Upton was one of three players chosen from the Knights, along with back-rower Yasmin Clydsdale and prop Caitlan Johnston, after Newcastle notched their second consecutive NRLW grand final victory on Sunday.
Upton was player of the match in the grand final - for the second year in a row - and was also awarded the Dally M gold medal as the NRLW's best player.
The dynamic fullback is yet to make her Test debut.
Jillaroos coach Brad Donald described Upton as "a special player".
Johnston and Clydsdale were members of Australia's World Cup squad that toured England last year.
Donald said teenager Knights halfback Jesse Southwell was strongly considered.
Jillaroos squad: Tarryn Aiken (Roosters), Kezie Apps (Wests Tigers), Shaylee Bent (Titans), Ali Brigginshaw (Broncos), Lauren Brown (Titans), Jaime Chapman (Titans), Kennedy Cherrington (Eels), Yasmin Clydsdale (Knights), Keeley Davis (Roosters), Jess Elliston (Titans), Caitlan Johnston (Knights), Isabelle Kelly (Roosters), Olivia Kernick (Roosters), Emma Manzelmann (Cowboys), Shannon Mato (Titans), Evania Pelite (Titans), Julia Robinson (Broncos), Jessica Sergis (Roosters), Simaima Taufa (Raiders), Emma Tonegato (Sharks), Tamika Upton (Knights)
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.