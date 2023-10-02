BLAKE Ferguson will be part of Kurri Kurri's attempted Newcastle Rugby League revival in 2024.
Ferguson has agreed to join the Coalfields club on a one-season deal.
Kurri Kurri, who are now headed up by coach Rip Taylor, announced the signing on Tuesday morning.
"Blake is a former NRL player, Blues State of Origin and Australian player and we are stoked to have him on board," a post on the club's Facebook page states.
"Welcome to the Bulldogs, Blake!"
A premiership winner with the Sydney Roosters in 2018, Ferguson played 249 NRL games, nine Origins for NSW and seven Tests for Australia.
His NRL career spanned the Roosters, Canberra Raiders, Cronulla Sharks and Parramatta Eels.
He finished up at the Eels in 2021 and played a Super League season with English club Leigh Centurions the following year.
The 33-year-old spent 2023 with Thirlmere-Tahmoor Roosters in the NSW Group 6 competition.
Ferguson's signing comes after Kurri Kurri re-signed a host of talent in recent weeks, and secured the services of former Knights lower-grade player Temple Kalepo and ex-Macquarie forward Connor Kirkwood.
Experienced mentor Taylor has taken the reigns at Kurri Kurri for the next three seasons.
The club collected back-to-back wooden spoons over 2022-23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.