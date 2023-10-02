Newcastle Herald
Former NRL star Blake Ferguson signs for Newcastle RL club

By Max McKinney
Updated October 3 2023 - 11:28am, first published 10:40am
Blake Ferguson, right. Picture by Graham Tidy.
BLAKE Ferguson will be part of Kurri Kurri's attempted Newcastle Rugby League revival in 2024.

