THE SPEED limit could be slowed from 50 kilometres per hour to 40 on two busy Charlestown streets.
Lake Macquarie City Council has put forward plans for upgrades on Smith and Smart streets designed to improve the area for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.
A council spokeswoman said it's part of a program being implemented in high pedestrian areas across the state, funded by Transport for NSW.
"Research indicates lower speeds result in less accidents due to increased response times," she said.
"There have been multiple accidents recorded on these streets over the last 10 years, including a pedestrian injured by a vehicle at the intersection of Smith Street and Ridley Street."
As part of the proposed works, the council will upgrade the pedestrian refuge, footpath, kerb extensions and ramps, bus stop and lighting on Smith Street.
On Smart Street it plans to raise the pedestrian crossing, implement kerb extensions and ramps, add a footpath and lighting.
Along with the new speed limit, the council will install improved signage and line markings on the streets near Charlestown Square shopping centre.
The entire project is pegged to cost $550,000 and was identified in a transport plan the council adopted in 2021.
Construction is expected to be scheduled in 2024, with submissions on the proposal open until October 10.
The speed limit changes will be put in place after construction.
For more information, visit the council's website.
