3 beds | 2 bath | 1 car
Behind the picket fence you will find a truly stunning three-bedroom cottage [circa1890] nestled in one of New Lambton's most popular streets with uninterrupted views to beautiful park land.
Step into the enchanting entrance and be greeted by the charming architecture and meticulous attention to detail.
Gwydir cottage has so many traditional hallmarks of a federation cottage with quality appliances, high ceilings, dado floor boards and much more.
All paying tribute to the elegant style and attention throughout.
The interior boasts spacious living areas, perfect for both entertaining and relaxation.
The natural light that floods the rooms creates a warm and inviting ambiance, making this house feel like a true home.
The well-appointed bedrooms provide ample space for comfortable living, with each room offering a tranquil retreat.
The large master bedroom that is finished in luxurious style features an ensuite bathroom, providing a private oasis for relaxation.
In addition to this there is a separate study off the kitchen/family area that is a perfect place for a quiet read or office work.
Outside, the beautifully landscaped gardens offer a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Whether you're enjoying a morning coffee on the patio or hosting a barbecue with friends and family, this outdoor space is perfect for creating lasting memories.
The location of this property is truly unbeatable.
With highly regarded schools nearby, you can ensure the best education for your family.
Additionally, a variety of shopping options are just a stone's throw away, providing convenience and accessibility.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this exceptional house your home.
Contact us now to book a viewing and experience the charm and allure of this remarkable property firsthand.
Other features include designer ethanol fireplace, underfloor heating in main bathroom, deep plunging bath and solar electricity.
"This Federation cottage has amazing history and the interior and exterior exude character and charm," listing agent Steve Dorman from Dowling Property Group said.
"From the filigree and work in the verandah out the front, to the beautiful wide windows and awnings around the outside of this cottage - it brings in that Federation look and feel.
"New Lambton is a family-friendly suburb with excellent schools nearby. They call it the "New Lambton Village" and it definitely has that village feel."
