Bushfire emergency declared in Hunter Valley

Kearsley bushfire upgraded to emergency warning

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated October 3 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 12:47pm
AN emergency warning has been issued for a bushfire burning out of control at Kearsley in the Hunter Valley.

