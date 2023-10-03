Newcastle Herald
Kearsley bushfire emergency warning spreads to Elrington

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated October 3 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 12:47pm
EMERGENCY warnings have been extended to Elrington in the Hunter Valley as the Kearsley bushfire intensifies throughout Tuesday afternoon.

