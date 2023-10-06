4 beds | 2 bath | 1 car
Nestled in a peaceful location with a beautiful leafy aspect, this amazing family home offers the perfect blend of serenity and spaciousness.
Boasting four generously proportioned bedrooms, including a luxurious master bedroom upstairs, this residence provides ample space for the entire family to unwind and thrive.
Step inside to discover a chef-inspired kitchen that will delight culinary enthusiasts.
Complete with sleek stone countertops and quality stainless steel appliances, this kitchen sets the stage for gourmet creations and unforgettable meals.
The entire home has a stylish neutral décor, creating a modern and inviting ambiance with brand new carpets adorning all bedrooms, adding a touch of luxury and comfort.
Entertaining is a breeze with a gorgeous open plan living space that flows out to the large entertainment deck, perfect for hosting gatherings or simply enjoying alfresco living and dining.
The private backyard also features a studio, providing a versatile space that can be used as a home office, gym, or creative retreat. The choice is yours.
This remarkable property is just a short drive away from stunning beaches.
Merewether is also home to respected schools and offers easy access to public transport and walking distance to the specialty stores, supermarkets and medical facilities of The Junction and Merewether.
"Don't miss the opportunity to make this dream home yours," listing agent Darren Penn from Ray White Newcastle said.
