Knights prop Caitlan Johnston can't wait to see her teammate Tamika Upton finally don a green and gold Jillaroos jersey this month.
The fullback, along with Johnston and fellow Knights forward Yasmin Clydsdale, was on Tuesday named in Australia's 21-player squad for the upcoming Pacific Championships.
Upton's selection adds to her growing list of achievements in the game over recent seasons and comes after her player-of-the-match performance in Newcastle's 24-18 victory over the Gold Coast in Sunday's NRLW grand final.
Upton, 26, won the Karyn Murphy Medal for consecutive years after scoring a late double to lead Newcastle to a come-from-behind victory against the Titans.
Her standout display came just days after she was named the league's best player, winning the Dally M Medal for the first time.
Newcastle's second premiership was Upton's fourth. She won two titles with the Broncos in 2019-20 before joining the Knights.
"It's exciting to see 'Meeks' there," Johnston said.
"She was going to play in the World Cup last year but some stuff come up.
"I'm excited to see her in the green and gold, I think it has been coming for a while and it is well deserved.
"I'm looking forward to playing with her."
Upton is expected to make her international debut in one of the two Tests the Jillaroos will play this month.
They face New Zealand in Townsville on October 14 and again in Melbourne a fortnight later.
The opening game will be the first meeting between the trans-Tasman rivals since Australia's 54-4 win in last year's World Cup final.
Johnston and Clydsdale both made their Jillaroos debuts in the tournament, and played in the final.
They have been returned to the squad as incumbents.
"It's a privelaige to put on the green and gold jersey again," Johnston said.
"There's no better pleasure than to be able to put that on your back and represent your country."
Johnston, a Windale Eagles junior, has made three appearances for Australia and one for NSW. These will be her first Jillaroos appearances in Australia.
"With two Test matches, it's pretty big for me and my family," she said.
"Being on home soil and having a home crowd as well is going to be amazing."
Clydsdale, a PE teacher from Scone, played five games at last year's World Cup. She has represented NSW on three occasions.
Now a three-time premiership winner, having won the 2021 title with the Roosters, the 29-year-old was last week named in the Dally M team of the year.
