2 beds | 2 bath | 1 car
Set within a five-star residential complex, this luxurious executive two bedroom apartment living with high-end appointments throughout offers a vibrant city lifestyle within walking distance to Newcastle's best cafes, harbourside restaurants, beaches and the new light rail network.
You'll enjoy great flow from the hallway entry to your designer kitchen with stone top kitchen island bench and SMEG appliances.
The hard-top engineered oak floorboards seamlessly integrate the living and dining area with the massive terrace, perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining.
Residents also enjoy access to the pool, gym and rooftop terrace with indoor and outdoor kitchen and barbeque facilities and incredible views over Newcastle.
