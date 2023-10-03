The Newcastle Knights women's players will share in a minimum of $175,000 prizemoney after their National Rugby League Women's grand final triumph on Sunday.
The National Rugby League awards $350,000 to the premiership-winning women's club, half of which is guaranteed for the players under their collective bargaining agreement.
The men's grand final winners, the Penrith Panthers, will receive $1 million, including a minimum of $500,000 for the players after the NRL increased prizemoney by 150 per cent this year.
The losing Brisbane Broncos will receive $400,000, twice the men's runner-up prize in 2022.
NRL Women's players receive a minimum wage of $30,000 for their nine-game season, and the average wage is $37,500.
The players' contracts include a seven-week pre-season, two weeks' leave and, potentially, the two weeks of the finals series.
The NRLW minimum wage will rise to $50,600 by 2027 under the collective agreement. The average wage will grow to $63,250.
The average NRL men's player earns more than $400,000.
The Knights rallied to beat the Gold Titans 24-18 in Sunday's decider to claim back-to-back women's premierships.
