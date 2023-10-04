Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Nik Davies' 200km run from Sydney to Australian Reptile Park

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
October 4 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ploddy the dinosaur, an Australian Reptile Park statue, supporting the MND cause. Picture supplied
Ploddy the dinosaur, an Australian Reptile Park statue, supporting the MND cause. Picture supplied

Nik Davies described a 200-kilometre run he finished on Tuesday in the same way that he described the disease that took his dad's life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.