State, Supercars have 'no interest' in Hunter track alternative

The manager of the Hunter's newest motor racing track says the NSW government and Supercars have shown no interest in a potential solution to their Newcastle 500 impasse.
Circuit Italia is a privately owned three-kilometre track poised to open this year at Balickera, 30 minutes north of Newcastle near the Pacific Highway.
Manager Damien White, a former Supercars executive, said he had written to the state's tourism and sports ministers in June inviting them to inspect the circuit but had not received a reply.
The Newcastle 500 appears unlikely to go ahead in 2024 after Newcastle council's administration refused to support a state government proposal to extend Supercars' deal to race in the city by one year.
Jobs and Tourism Minister John Graham said last week that the government, Supercars and the council were negotiating on the race's future, including on a five-year deal, but his office confirmed on Tuesday that the deadlock remained.
Sources have told the Newcastle Herald that a resolution is unlikely and it is too late to lock in the contractors required to stage the event in March next year.
Newcastle East residents opposed to the race have long argued that the event should be held at a purpose-built track outside Newcastle.
Mr White said neither the government nor Supercars appeared interested in that option, which could cost half as much to stage as the East End race.
"If all of the parties see benefit to having Supercars in the region, and for whatever reason the street race is faced with insurmountable pressures, there's a solution for them within the same region," he said.
"Some months ago, when we first made public comment about an openness to a conversation with Supercars, we wrote to [Port Stephens MP] Kate Washington, the NSW Minister for Sport and the NSW Minister for Tourism.
"We also reached out to the CEO of Motorsport Australia and the CEO of Supercars.
"To this point, none of those people have responded in any way."
He said he had spoken to Supercars boss Shane Howard at a championship round in Sydney in August and been assured the Newcastle 500 was on track to return to the East End.
"Subsequent to that we've not made any attempt to contact anyone and, frankly, why would we?" Mr White said.
"The [lack of] government interest and Supercars interest doesn't stop our progress. We will function and perform as a business without Supercars."
Mr White said it was "worth at least having the conversation" about whether Circuit Italia could provide a viable alternative.
"It may be that the numbers don't stack up, or they don't think the circuit is right for them. There are so many things that can get in the way.
"But what I do know, now as a resident in this region, I'm passionate about driving visitation.
"This facility will be a major asset for the region. With the proximity to the airport just 17 minutes away, you're central to the tourism hot spots in Port Stephens and Newcastle."
He said the Newcastle street circuit's backdrop was "beautiful" but most people watching the racing on television focused on the action rather than the scenery.
"Yes, Newcastle's street circuit is spectacular visually in a colour shot, however, that doesn't mean the opportunity for promoting the region is lost in a broadcast just because the circuit is not next to a beach."
Circuit Italia's relative isolation from accommodation and public transport was not unlike the location of other permanent tracks on the Supercars calendar.
"People who attend events like this, if they have to drive, they have to drive. It's accepted as part of the event experience," Mr White said.
"In terms of infrastructure, I've heard people talk about our lack of a pit-lane building or lack of enough toilets to host a major event.
"My response to that is that if you can bump the temporary infrastructure into a temporary circuit in a city, it's a hell of a lot easier to bump the temporary infrastructure into a permanent circuit that is not in people's back yards."
Mr White said he had "no concern at all" about gaining licence approval from Motorsport Australia to host Supercars racing.
"The asphalt's down. We're nearing the time we'll install all the circuit safety controls, the light panels, timing systems, CCTV. The circuit will be ready."
