Night joyriders leave a fiery trail of carnage

POLICE are investigating a spate of stolen cars that were discovered destroyed in Newcastle and the Hunter in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
At 2.35am emergency services were called to River Road in Sandgate, where they found a SUV alight.
An hour and a half later at 4am, emergency services were called to Maitland Street, in Kurri Kurri, following reports a sedan was on fire.
Then 40 minutes later a hatchback at found alight at Fryar Street, in Wallsend.
Firefighters from Fire and Rescue NSW extinguished all three blazes, however, all the vehicles were destroyed.
There have been no reports of injuries as a result of the fires.
Inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
