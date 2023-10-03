NEWCASTLE'S early voting hub was alive on the first day of referendum pre-polling and attendees were confident in their positions.
Yes campaigners Linda Thomas and Arden Cassie said most people who had been through the polling booth had "made up their mind". Few had stopped to ask questions about the campaign or how to fill out the ballot paper.
"People who are coming out to vote early know what they are going to vote for," Ms Cassie said of the "steady trickle" moving through doors of an old barristers chambers on Scott Street. It is one of three Newcastle and Lake Macquarie locations that opened today. Another will open on the weekend.
About 10 booths are set up in the city location. Almost half were full when the Newcastle Herald visited at 3pm on Wednesday.
Voters Sam and Jan North had made their minds up "extremely early" on the referendum and were keen to vote on the first day. They will be in Sydney on October 14 and found it easiest to vote early within their electorate.
The Newcastle turn-out may be indicative of post-Covid voting trends. Pre-polling has been growing since the 2022 federal election. From as early as 2007, though, the government began considering increased pre-polling booths as demand grew.
"I think pre-polling is getting more and more popular because people see it's good to [get it done]," Ms Cassie said.
She felt many citizens saw voting as a "chore" but this sentiment was not shared by the early voters the Herald spoke to.
"This is very important to me," voter Helen Tapper said. "I'm retired ... "I thought I'd come and get it [done today]."
'No' campaigner James Beckwith said it seemed many people were "taking an opportunity of having no crowds".
While the flow of people was consistent on Wednesday, there did not appear to be any wait time.
"It is quite a small crowd today," Mr Beckwith said of "enthusiastic" voters.
Ms Cassie, who has been campaigning for several months, said her door-knocking experiences convinced her Newcastle was likely to vote 'Yes'.
"As to how the rest of the country falls, that is an open-ended question," she said.
Ultimately though, all will likely be revealed on October 14.
IN THE NEWS
Pre-poll locations include:
Tue Oct 3 - Fri Oct 6, 8:30 am-5:30 pm; Sat Oct 7 9 am-4 pm; Mon Oct 9- Thu Oct 12, 8:30 am-5:30 pm; Fri Oct 13, 8:30 am-6 pm; Sat Oct 14, 8 am-6 pm.
Sat Oct 7,9 am-4 pm; Mon Oct 9 - Thu Oct 12, 8:30 am-5:30 pm; Fri Oct 13, 8:30 am-6 pm.
Tue Oct 3 - Fri Oct 6, 8:30 am-5:30 pm; Sat Oct 7, 9 am-4 pm; Mon Oct 9- Thu Oct 12, 8:30 am-5:30 pm; Fri Oct 13, 8:30 am-6 pm; Sat Oct 14, 8 am-6 pm.
Tue Oct 3- Fri Oct 6, 8:30 am-5:30 pm; Sat Oct 7, 9 am-4 pm; Mon Oct 9 - Thu Oct 12, 8:30 am-5:30 pm; Fri Oct 13, 8:30 am-6 pm.
