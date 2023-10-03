Matt Kean heading for Young Libs convention in Newcastle

Former NSW treasurer Matt Kean and Opposition Whip Chris Rath will be in Newcastle this weekend for the Young Liberals' annual state convention.
Mr Kean, who is now shadow health minister, and Mr Rath will join fellow Liberal MPs Aileen MacDonald and Maria Kovacic at the first Young Liberals conference to be held in Newcastle in more than a decade.
NSW Young Liberals president Chanum Torres said the conference would discuss issues relevant to young Australians, including the rising cost of living, housing and economic opportunity.
"This weekend is one of the biggest on the calendar for Young Liberals," he said.
"We have members coming from all parts of the state, including the South Coast, Western Sydney and the Hunter Valley, so that their voices can be heard."
Mr Torres said the convention would focus on engaging rural and regional members by addressing issues which "impact them and their communities".
"The Young Liberal Convention is always a great opportunity for young people to have their say on the issues that matter to them, from access to educational opportunities, through to housing affordability.
"By bringing together a broad cross-section of young people from the bush and the cities, we see how our Liberal values offer opportunity for all Australians."
The convention runs from Friday to Sunday and includes policy panels, professional development workshops and social events.
