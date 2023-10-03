What is Forex trading and how does it work?

Forex, or Foreign Exchange, is the largest financial market in the world, with an average daily trading volume of over $6 trillion.



This page is a beginner's guide to understanding forex trading, how it works, its benefits and its risks.



What is Forex trading?



Forex, short for foreign exchange, is the global marketplace for trading currencies.



Forex trading involves the exchange of one currency for another with the aim of making a profit from the fluctuating exchange rates. The forex market is decentralised, meaning it doesn't have a central exchange like the stock market.



This means the forex market operates 24 hours a day, five days a week, due to its decentralised nature.



Instead, the forex market operates through a network of banks, financial institutions, corporations, governments, and individual traders.



These participants engage in currency trading by buying one currency and simultaneously selling another.



Currency pairs



In the forex market, currencies are always traded in pairs. Each currency pair consists of a base currency and a quote currency. The value of one currency is expressed in terms of another. For example, in the GBP/USD pair, the pound or sterling (GBP) is the base currency, and the US dollar (USD) is the quote currency.



Understanding currency pairs is fundamental to forex trading.

Major currency pairs



Major currency pairs are the most liquid and widely traded currency pairs in the forex market. There are 7 major currency pairs in the forex market. They include one AUD pair, AUD/USD, as well as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, USD/CAD and NZD/USD.



These pairs are considered major because they involve the US dollar, which is the world's most widely used currency.



Major currency pairs are known for their tight spreads and high liquidity, which makes them attractive in terms of profit-making potential.



Minor Currency Pairs



Cross currency pairs, also known as minor currency pairs or crosses, do not involve the US dollar. Instead, they are made up of two major currencies other than the US dollar.



Examples of cross-currency pairs include AUD/EUR, EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY. Cross-currency pairs are less liquid and typically have wider spreads compared to major currency pairs, which may result in higher transaction costs.



Exotic Currency Pairs



Exotic currency pairs are currency pairs that involve one major currency and one currency from an emerging or less-developed country. Examples of exotic currency pairs include AUD/SGD (Australian dollar/Singapore dollar), USD/ZAR (US dollar/South African rand) and CHF/SEK (Swiss Franc/Swedish Krona).



Exotic currency pairs are characterised by low liquidity, wider spreads, and higher volatility, which makes them riskier to trade compared to major and cross-currency pairs.

How does forex trading work?



Forex trading involves speculating on the price movements of currency pairs. As a forex trader, your aim is to buy a currency pair when you anticipate its value will rise and sell it when you expect it to fall. You profit from the differences in exchange rates.



You can go long (buy) or short (sell) on a currency pair, allowing you to profit in both rising and falling markets.



Key players in the forex market



The forex market is made up of various participants, including:



Banks: Central banks and commercial banks play a crucial role in forex trading.

Financial Institutions: Investment firms and hedge funds engage in large-scale currency trading.

Corporations: Companies involved in international trade use forex to manage currency risk.

Governments: Governments may intervene in the forex market to stabilise their national currencies.

Retail Traders: Individual investors participate through online forex brokers, such as Pepperstone.



Forex trading platforms



To access the forex market, traders use online platforms provided by brokers. These platforms offer real-time price quotes, charts, technical analysis tools, and the ability to execute trades.



The most popular forex trading platform is MetaTrader 4 (MT4), while others include MetaTrader 5 (MT5), cTrader and TradingView.



Some brokers, such as IG and eToro, offer their own in-house platforms, known as proprietary platforms. Brokers can also offer a combination of third-party and proprietary platforms.



The best forex trading platforms should have have low spreads, quick execution speeds and come equipped with a good range of trading tools.



This could be one that is user-friendly which is suited for beginners or one with more advanced trading tools for experienced traders that like to deeply analyse the markets.



Types of forex orders



Forex traders use various types of orders to manage their positions, including market orders, limit orders, and stop-loss orders. These orders allow traders to automate their strategies and control risk.

Limit order: buy or sell an FX pair at a specified price

Market order: buy or sell an FX pair at the prevailing market price

Stop-loss order: stop out (I.E. close) your trade at a loss at a pre-set price

Take Profit order: placing an order that ensures you will profit at a pre-set price



Different FX Instruments



There are several types of instruments you can trade in the FX market. We've outlined the main ones below:

Spot: the most common form of currency pair trading, where traders buy or sell currency pairs 'on the spot' at the current market price.

CFDs: forex CFDs (contracts for difference) allow traders to speculate on the future market movements of an underlying asset, without actually owning or taking physical delivery of the underlying asset like in spot FX trading.

Futures: FX futures are standardised contracts, to buy or sell a specified amount of a currency pair at a future date, that are traded on regulated exchanges, the most popular being the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).

Forwards: FX forward contracts are financial instruments that allow parties to lock in an exchange rate for a future date.

Options: Currency (or FX) options are complex financial instruments that provide the holder with the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell one currency for another currency at a pre-set exchange rate on or before a specified date. FX options come in different types, including call and put options, as well as European and American style options.



Analysing the Forex Market



To become a successful forex trader, it's important to deeply analyse the forex markets and develop a trading strategy. of price charts, economic indicators, and market news. Two of the most common methods of market analysis are fundamental and technical analysis.



Fundamental analysis: involves analysing the economic, market, industry, and sector conditions to determine whether a forex pair is likely to rise or fall

Technical analysis: involves analysing historical price action to identify patterns and determine probabilities of future movements in the forex market



Before signing up with a forex broker and risking your own money, we recommend you learn about the forex markets and develop an informed trading strategy.

Risk Management in Forex Trading



Due to the high volatility of the forex market, managing your risk is crucial. You can employ risk management strategies such as setting stop-loss orders, managing your position size to protect your capital or diversifying your portfolio to hedge your bets.

Common Forex Trading Strategies



Traders use different strategies, including scalping, day trading, swing trading, and trend following, to profit from currency price movements.



In addition, there are methods of trading forex, the main two being algorithmic and social (or copy) trading. We have outlined each of these forex investment trading strategies below:

Scalping: taking advantage of small price changes and making a fast profit by reselling

Day Trading: similar to scalping, day trading involves actively buying and selling securities within the same day, trying to capitalise on short-term changes in price.

Swing trading: short to medium-term trading that involves holding a position for one or more days in an effort to profit from price changes or 'swings'

Trend following: combines all of the above to take advantage of short, medium or long-term price movements that appear to move in a 'trend'

Algorithmic trading: a more advanced strategy involving automated pre-programmed trading instructions (by a computer) which is like a set and forget. Common algorithmic tools include EAs (expert advisors) that run on the popular MT4 platform.

Social or Copy trading: involves directly copying another trader's strategy with minimal research. Social trading is particularly suited to beginners with eToro being one of the most well-renowned social trading brokers out there.

Benefits and Risks of Forex Trading



Benefits



Forex trading offers several advantages, including high liquidity, accessibility, flexibility, and the potential for substantial profits. It's a market where both beginners and experienced traders can find opportunities.

High liquidity : Forex is one of the most liquid markets globally, meaning there is high trading volume and lots of forex traders, making it easy to enter and exit trades quickly

Profit opportunities: Given the high liquidity and volatility of forex markets, there are plenty of opportunities to make a profit.

Accessibility : Forex trading is accessible to anyone with an internet connection and a trading account, making it easier for anyone to participate in the market

Diversification : Forex trading provides an opportunity to diversify your trading portfolio by including currencies as an asset class

Leverage: Forex brokers typically offer high leverage, allowing traders to control a large amount of currency with a relatively small investment

Risks



While forex trading offers opportunities to profit, it also carries risks, including market volatility, leverage, and the potential for losses. We advise that you approach the forex market cautiously and be well-informed.

Volatility : Forex prices can be highly volatile and can fluctuate rapidly, leading to significant losses.

Leverage : While leverage can greatly increase profits, it can also increase losses, potentially leading to account blowouts.

Counterparty risk: Forex trading involves counterparty risk, which is the risk that the other party in a trade will not fulfil their obligations.

Regulation and Compliance



The forex market is subject to regulatory oversight in many countries. Trading with regulated brokers provides traders with added protection. All forex brokers and companies offering financial services should be regulated.



This adds a level of trust and authority for that brokerage.



In Australia, forex trading is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). ASIC sets and enforces the rules and regulations for forex brokers, traders, and other financial market participants to ensure fair and transparent trading practices.



As one of the top brokers, Pepperstone is licensed and regulated in 7 different jurisdictions worldwide, including tier-1 regulators like ASIC in Australia and the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) in the UK meaning the broker is a trusted and reputable forex broker.



Getting started in forex trading



To start forex trading, we recommend that you learn the basics and develop a trading strategy before opening an account with a reputable broker, especially one that is regulated in your country.



Once you're ready and you've chosen a suitable broker, it is always advised to practice with a broker's demo account before trading with real money.



Continuous education and discipline are key to success in forex trading.



Conclusion



Forex trading is a dynamic and potentially rewarding endeavour that allows you to participate in the global currency markets.



By understanding the basics, practising sound risk management, and staying informed, you can increase your chances of success in the sometimes volatile but highly rewarding world of forex trading.

