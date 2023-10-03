Newcastle's Jason Sangha primed to state case in Sheffield Shield

JASON Sangha reckons there is no time like the present to start churning out runs.
For starters, the 24-year-old from Newcastle is eager to bounce back from a 2022-23 campaign interrupted by a broken collarbone that required mid-season surgery.
After five weeks on the sidelines, he made a rushed return but was unable to prevent NSW from finishing winless in the Sheffield Shield competition for the first time in the state's history.
Given their proud history, the Blues will naturally be eager to make amends, starting today with their four-day season opener against Queensland at their new home base at Cricket Central in Silverwater, which is set to share games with the SCG.
And like every other young batsman in the country, Sangha needs no reminding that in the not-too-distant future there could be some vacancies emerging in the Australian side.
"It's all about timing," the former Australian under-19 captain told the Newcastle Herald.
"There have been plenty of players who have scored runs for a long period of time, and then someone comes along and goes hundred, hundred, and gets called into the Test team.
"A lot of it is a bit of luck and timing, so for me it's just about being consistent. I've had a fair crack in all formats and it's probably about time I stamped myself on domestic cricket a bit more."
To prepare himself for a big summer, Sangha spent the off-season in Darwin, playing three or four times a week in competitions that featured a host of other first-class players and the Pakistan A team.
"I just felt I wanted to get out of the nets and play games and compete," he said.
"I think it's been beneficial and hopefully it pays off for me in the season ahead."
