"It was also important that the design was sustainable and 'future-ready', with the development committing to 90MW of rooftop solar panels and 300 electric-vehicle-ready car parking spaces, making it the first development in Newcastle to strive for 100 per cent of future residents and commercial staff the ability to charge their vehicles. It will also feature an end-of-trip facility, and around 300 bicycle parking spaces in both secure and public areas."