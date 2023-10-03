A major development proposed for the former Spotlight site in Newcastle West has been approved by the regional planning authority.
The Hunter-Central Coast Regional Planning panel has given the green light to West Village, which the developers say will help transform the city's west end into a "thriving mecca of culture, creativity, entertainment and convenience".
The project is a joint venture between Spotlight Property Group and St Hilliers, along with designs from Plus Architecture.
It will include podium levels of retail and commercial spaces, multi-storey food and beverage business opportunities - including an open-air bar - and two residential towers containing 257 apartments.
"From the outset the development has committed to a significant public art programme that celebrates Newcastle's thriving arts scene combined with a curation of ground plane tenancies," St Hillier's development manager Luke McNamara said.
"As part of the development consent, all retail and food and beverage offerings have a pre-approval to operate, including a three-storey venue with an open-air bar. This pre-approval will go a long way to streamlining the process for future businesses seeking to be part of the precinct.
"It was also important that the design was sustainable and 'future-ready', with the development committing to 90MW of rooftop solar panels and 300 electric-vehicle-ready car parking spaces, making it the first development in Newcastle to strive for 100 per cent of future residents and commercial staff the ability to charge their vehicles. It will also feature an end-of-trip facility, and around 300 bicycle parking spaces in both secure and public areas."
The approved development will also include an urban plaza fronting National Park Street featuring the public art precinct, and a through-site connection to the Drill Hall Gallery and Birdwood Park.
Essential to the design process by Plus Architecture was the Government Architects Design Competition process, the first of its kind for a private development in Newcastle. Other features included the incorporation of a suite of sustainability features, a ground plane allowing for a mix of creative business, designers, coffee shops, galleries, restaurants, and public art.
"As Newcastle, like other regional hubs across Australia expand at pace, it's critical that new developments are designed with their long-term future in mind and consider the varying and changing needs of their users," Plus Architecture director Rido Pin said.
"Our two-tower design, featuring iconic sculptural curves, will create a landmark destination for the whole community - Newcastle locals and visitors alike."
