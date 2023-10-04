Knights skipper Hannah Southwell has labelled sister Jesse's omission from the Australian squad after winning back-to-back NRLW premierships as "ruthless".
Jesse, meanwhile, has questioned whether she will be picked under the current selection model.
The sisters, instrumental in Newcastle's second title-winning campaign, culminating in Sunday's grand final win, were both left out of the 21-player Jillaroos squad announced Tuesday.
And despite another quality campaign - playing all 11 games, 10 of which Newcastle won - and debuting for NSW, she was again overlooked for Jillaroos coach Brad Donald's side.
"It's their decision," Jesse told the Newcastle Herald.
"You want to represent your country, but ... I don't think I'll be there for a long time."
Australia play New Zealand in Townsville and Melbourne this month. The Knights, minor and major premiers, had three players selected: fullback Tamika Upton and incumbent forwards Caitlan Johnston and Yasmin Clydsdale.
The Titans, who Newcastle beat in the decider, had six picked, while the Roosters, who finished second, had five. Experienced Broncos halfback Ali Brigginshaw, Roosters five-eighth Tarryn Aiken, Titans halfback Lauren Brown and the Sharks' Emma Tonegato were the potential halves selected.
Southwell, 18, who won a Commonweath Games rugby sevens gold medal before the NRLW last year, is yet to hear from Donald.
"I think a lot of people see me as a kid, which is something that goes in towards it, but I actually don't know what their deal is," she said.
"If it's footy wise, obviously I want to improve my game to the next level and I want to get so much better, so that's what I'll be working on."
Hannah, who played two Tests in 2018-19, was most disappointed for her sister.
"I wasn't aiming to be selected," the 24-year-old said.
"I missed three games of the season, so it's very difficult to select someone when they haven't played a full season and when they're coming back from an ACL.
"But for Jesse, that's a pretty tough omission and something that is pretty ruthless.
"But that will just make Jesse stronger and hungrier, and I think we've said all along we just like playing good footy for Newcastle."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.