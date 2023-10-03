Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Patricia Forsythe appointed as next University of Newcastle chancellor

Updated October 4 2023 - 9:07am, first published 9:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former High Commissioner to New Zealand Patricia Forsythe has been appointed as the University of Newcastle's next chancellor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.