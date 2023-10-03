Former High Commissioner to New Zealand Patricia Forsythe has been appointed as the University of Newcastle's next chancellor.
The previous state Liberal MLC and University of Newcastle alumnus will succeed Chancellor Paul Jeans, who is retiring at the end of 2023 after more than 10 years in the role.
Chair of the Chancellor Selection Committee, Deputy Chancellor Kevin Young said Ms Forsythe's appointment came after "a rigorous search process".
"Patricia has the right mix of skills, business acumen, and breadth of professional and board experience to successfully perform this important role," he said.
"Patricia has demonstrated her passion and unwavering commitment to the Hunter region, the education sector, the university and our community time and time again, making her the outstanding choice as the university's next chancellor."
Ms Forsythe served as Australia's High Commissioner to New Zealand from 2019-2022 and as executive director of the Sydney Business Chamber from 2006-2019.
She was a member of the NSW Legislative Council from 1991 to 2006.
The University of Newcastle graduate has also served on boards in government and the not-for-profit sector, including 11 years on the Macquarie University Council, chair of the International Education Advisory Board NSW, and serving on the Board of Studies, Teaching and Education Standards NSW.
In 2020 Ms Forsythe was presented with a Key to the City of Newcastle and appointed to the role of City Ambassador. In 2019, she was awarded a Member, Order of Australia for significant service to business and to the people and Parliament of NSW.
"As someone with a lifelong commitment to education and having been born, raised, and educated in Newcastle, it is a special honour to have been appointed chancellor of the University of Newcastle," Ms Forsythe said.
"The community aspect of universities, and particularly my direct linkages to and appreciation of the University of Newcastle, is meaningful to me. I believe this will enable me to lead the university effectively with my heart in the right place.
"The Hunter is currently undergoing a period of transition. Once the engine room of the state's economy through mining and energy, the Hunter now must take advantage of emerging opportunities in industries such as renewable energy, technology, and defence.
Mr Jeans welcomed the appointment.
"Patricia's expert knowledge of the domestic and international education landscape including the importance of equity and increased participation, her passion for our region and its development, including the potential for research-driven economic and social impact, make her a great choice as the university's next chancellor," Mr Jeans said.
"Australia's Higher Education sector is undergoing significant transformation and I am confident that under Patricia's leadership, our university will continue to build on its very solid position."
The Hon Patricia Forsythe will commence as chancellor on January 1.
Mr Jeans was due to retire in 2021, but was reappointed to the role following a decision by Mark Vaile not to pursue his appointment as the institution's chancellor after opposition to Mr Vaile's links with the fossil fuel industry.
