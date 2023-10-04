Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Letters and short takes, Thursday October 5

By Letters to the Editor
October 5 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Macquarie City Council's Daniel Hartin with the new charger.
Lake Macquarie City Council's Daniel Hartin with the new charger.

Charging forth with questions on EV trial

What an extraordinary article "Power poles to become EV chargers in Australian first" (Herald, 2/10), concerning Lake Macquarie City Council participating in a trial of EV chargers connected to street power poles. Suburbs mentioned are Cardiff, Charlestown, Redhead, Morisset and Dudley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.