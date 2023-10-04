Charging forth with questions on EV trial

What an extraordinary article "Power poles to become EV chargers in Australian first" (Herald, 2/10), concerning Lake Macquarie City Council participating in a trial of EV chargers connected to street power poles. Suburbs mentioned are Cardiff, Charlestown, Redhead, Morisset and Dudley.
The council spokesperson says that "this type of charging is very slow", and also that "these would take overnight to charge up to 80 per cent". First, who would want to leave an expensive electric vehicle in a street overnight, most likely away from its normal garaging address?
Surely insurance companies would be reluctant to pay up if something unforeseen was to happen to an exposed, unprotected vehicle for such a lengthy period.
Second, how will priority for usage be determined if several users are looking for an overnight charge? There is no mention of how many chargers will be assigned to each pole, so it will be interesting to see just how many normal parking spaces will be sacrificed for this experiment.
To me, this seems to be an experiment that cannot produce a positive outcome, and a total waste of time and money.
What is wrong with young people today? Recent reports about Off The Rails tour having to be cut back to one stage at Newy uni ("Amyl & The Sniffers keep Off The Rails on blistering track", Herald, 2/10), because of low ticket sales is a little disconcerting.
In my day, too much music was never enough.
Maybe young people of today need to spend less money on designer activewear and sunnies while lounging at inner-city coffee outlets sipping on their oat lattes and save their money for their fave music? Or is it that they are evolving into whinging elitists from the top end of town?
It is commendable that well-meaning "yes" voters are thinking their vote will improve the lives of Aboriginals. We all hope for that. But if the "yes" vote gets up, it will do the opposite. As Warren Mundine said, the Uluru Statement is a "declaration of war against the rest of Australia".
Leading constitutional lawyers on both sides of the debate are in disagreement as to the impact The Voice will have in the High Court, as to volume and cost of contested issues. The mere fact that there is doubt about this, is enough of a worry in itself.
Recently, a street clash of "yes" and "no" voters resulted in an elderly man being admitted to Strathfield Hospital. Let's hope that this does not escalate into racial violence/division.
We need to come together on this issue, using existing legislation, and enforce accountability.
Much has been reported and commented on over the past several weeks about the building of wind farms off the coast of Newcastle and the South Coast. Of course, they are not being built between Mona Vale and Sutherland, nor are these monstrosities being built in the greater Sydney region.
Wind farms are costly and an inefficient way to produce electricity, they are harmful to the environment. There is enough anecdotal evidence to show the harm they cause to both birds and whales. Are we as a region happy to see this destruction of these creatures?
What effect will they have on our tourism industry? Who will be responsible and who will pay to remove wind farms at the end of their usefulness? The federal government needs to answer these questions. Where is this newspaper in leading the fight for our region in opposing these wind farms?
Minister Bowen provided the answer to blocking wind farms in 2019 when he said "If you don't like our policy, don't vote for us". Here is our answer. There will be a federal election in late 2024, where we will have the ability to change the way we vote, send a clear message to Mr Bowen via the ballot box that we do not want wind farms.
But feel free to build them along the Sydney coast.
As a regular train traveller to Sydney from Wyong, this train station would be No.1 for cleanliness. The railway tracks at the station are litter-free, spotless, no cans, bottles, paper, unlike all the other stations on the way to Sydney. They say cleanliness is next to godliness, but I think the railway staff are responsible for this cleaning culture.
Peter Parr, right back to your playing days at South Newcastle to admin at North Queensland, one basic rule in rugby league was don't weaken one position to strengthen another. Leave Ron Griffiths with his girls for another season. How great would a three-peat be. Plus give the NRL the chance to right their wrong. Ron Griffiths: Coach of the Year.
It's unfortunate that Damien White ("No interest' in Hunter track alternative", Herald 4/10) is just finding out about corporate product placement and vehicle racing in and around Newcastle. Sorry, but Italia Road will have to survive, like Pheasant Wood and Morgan Park without huge corporate backing.
"We are all Australians" and "Specific concerns" (Letters, Herald 3/10). Ever since landing on these shores, European settlers and their descendants have assaulted, massacred and generally suppressed our Indigenous people. This suppression continues today. Recognition of this history and Indigenous recognition in our constitution underlies a new horizon. Voting "no" to continue this suppression is an act of racism. Vote "yes", please.
The licence idea for buskers is simply another cash grab by CoN. Disgraceful idea.
As a massive fan of pugilism, I offer a big shout out to Gosford's Jai Opetaia, the reigning cruiserweight champion of the world. You did it mate, the world is going crazy about you. A true Aussie world champion. Won't be long mate and Smith's belt will be around your waist. Well done. Australia, take notice of this great man.
