Preparing for the big moments

We've all been there - that pivotal moment when the spotlight is on us, and the pressure is cranked up to the max.
Whether it's a public speech, a crucial game-winning shot in soccer, or an exam that could shape your future, choking under pressure is an experience that many of us can relate to. This 'freeze' is our body's threat response to something in our environment. Our body releases stress-related hormones and access to our rational brain becomes impaired. We're most likely to choke when the external demands or pressure of the situation overwhelm our resources to cope with it, or when your ability to use your coping resources becomes exhausted.
There are ways we can prepare ourselves for the big moments. For example, the same part of the brain is activated when we visualise an action and when we perform the action. Professional athletes often use visualisation and there is evidence to support its use to enhance strength, accuracy, and endurance. The more specific the better - rehearse in your mind what it will look like and feel like? What are the words you'll say? Another method is don't think, just do. "Paralysis analysis" is the term given to overthinking in the moment.
Rather than analysing every movement or trying to control aspects that should be on autopilot, we can self-distract in the minutes or hours before the event. This might include listening to music, reading or moving your body.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.