Preparing for the big moments

There are ways we can prepare ourselves for the big moments. For example, the same part of the brain is activated when we visualise an action and when we perform the action. Professional athletes often use visualisation and there is evidence to support its use to enhance strength, accuracy, and endurance. The more specific the better - rehearse in your mind what it will look like and feel like? What are the words you'll say? Another method is don't think, just do. "Paralysis analysis" is the term given to overthinking in the moment.

