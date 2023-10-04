Newcastle Herald
Take a look inside the major transformation of this 1970s Dudley home

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated October 6 2023 - 8:08am, first published October 4 2023 - 4:54pm
This seven-bedroom home at 6 Chorley Close, Dudley is set to go to auction on October 20 after undergoing an extensive renovation. Picture supplied
A PROPERTY in Dudley has hit the market after undergoing a major renovation that has transformed it from a tired 1970s brick home into a modern seven-bedroom Hamptons-inspired family home.

