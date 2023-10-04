A PROPERTY in Dudley has hit the market after undergoing a major renovation that has transformed it from a tired 1970s brick home into a modern seven-bedroom Hamptons-inspired family home.
It is the first renovation project for owners Melanie Colquhoun and Scott Longworth who bought the home at 6 Chorley Close eight years ago.
After a 12-month renovation, the beige and brown facade has been swapped for a contemporary colour palette and the inside was completely gutted to accommodate a reconfigured floorplan designed to suit the modern family.
The two-storey home has seven bedrooms, three bathrooms and four living areas.
The couple is well-versed in family life having six kids of their own, including their two-year-old son who was born only a few weeks after the renovation began.
"I think because we lived in the property for so long before we made any changes, we knew what we needed and what was going to work for us," Ms Colquhoun said.
"There's a mud room and lots of storage - I don't think you can ever have enough storage whether you have one child or six kids.
"It was always in the back of my mind to think about what would work for us but also for someone else if we were to sell it."
The property is set to go to auction on-site on October 20 at 5.30pm with listing agents Beau Hedley and Shelby Telfer at TaylorHedley Property.
An auction guide was yet to be determined and Mr Hedley said the property had drawn around 50 enquiries since hitting the market on Thursday.
"It is such a unique offering for Dudley and it really is quite rare to find a home with seven bedrooms, not only in Dudley but any suburbs for that matter," the agent said.
Changing the floorplan was the first step of the renovation which shifted the kitchen and living areas from the top floor to the ground level.
The home's original internal garage was reconfigured to become part of the house to include a guest bedroom, living room/study, media room, laundry, ensuite, walk-in linen press and a mud room.
A new double garage was built onto the front of the home.
Despite creating a much larger home, the original envelope of the property was retained.
"That was also a great way to keep costs down because if we wanted to add a wall or take a wall out, we tried to use the lines that the house already had," she said.
"We also added a lot of windows to get more natural light into the house."
The top level has six bedrooms (including a master with a walk-in robe and ensuite), a main bathroom and two balconies.
One of the owner's favourite features is the kitchen which has a three-metre island bench that was designed with large gatherings in mind.
"I know a lot of people put sinks in their island bench but I didn't want that," she said.
"I wanted it to be big enough so that you could get your dining table at the end and extend the island bench on Christmas Day for that big family gathering."
Everything in the home is new, from the smart gas fireplace and Tasmanian oak staircase to the walls, ceilings and external cladding.
The bathrooms all feature handmade Blackbutt timber and Caesarstone vanities and heated floors.
One of the biggest transformations was a room on the lower level that was, according to the owner, like a "black hole."
"There is a big, long room downstairs which is near our kitchen, lounge and dining rooms and it was the darkest hole of a room," she said.
"It had green paint on brickwork and a concrete floor with three different types of carpet and only one window and it was such a nasty-looking room.
"Now it has an extra five windows in it and a huge big bi-fold door and it is the heart of the home.
"There is no way you could look at the picture of this black hole before and realise what it could become."
Having no prior experience as renovators, the couple worked with a Newcastle-based building company that guided them along the way.
The renovation did not come without its challenges though.
As well as welcoming a baby into the world just after the work began, they also had to contend with building material delays and living without a kitchen for almost eight months.
"Living through the whole process, we were up at 6am every morning when the builders got there and having such a large family with no kitchen, that was a struggle," she said.
"We had our son when we were a few weeks into the project, so it was all happening at the time."
Despite the challenges, Ms Colquhoun said the couple was considering another renovation project in the future.
"We are thinking about doing it again," she said.
"At least we know what we're in for this time and I think the end result is something you can be really proud of so it's all worth it.
"I don't think you can ever realise how good it is going to be until it's done."
The property is open for inspection on October 5 at 6pm.
The median house value in Dudley is $922,000, according to CoreLogic.
