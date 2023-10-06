THERE was a time when hip-hop was seen as being the voice of the voiceless and the anti-establishment.
Ground-breaking acts like N.W.A became superstars singing F--k Tha Police and Straight Outta Compton and even attracted the attention of the US authorities.
Rap music these days is well and truly mainstream seen by the success of Australian acts like The Kid Laroi and Genesis Owusu.
But even one of Australia's most commercially-successful hip-hop artists, Illy, was shocked to learn that his music has travelled right to the top and into the halls of power at Parliament House in Canberra.
On ABC's Q+A back in May federal treasurer Jim Chalmers revealed he listened to Illy's song Same Number, Same Hood - which features a Notorious B.I.G sample - regularly while working on the 2023 budget.
"I DM-ed [direct messaged] him and got no reply," Illy laughs. "So I'm still waiting to have a chat with the treasurer.
"It's really cool. I created that song in my bedroom 12 years ago and it's wild to think that's how far it's gone into corners of the country."
Illy, real name Alasdair Murray, is taking his music to various far flung corners of Australia over the next two months.
The Exit Sign and Papercuts hit-maker is of the opinion some punters have gotten out of the habit of watching live music regularly since the pandemic.
But rather than complain about slow ticket sales - which resulted in Newcastle's biggest annual music festival, This That, cancelling last month - the Melbourne hip-hop artist is doing something to rectify the situation. He's hitting the road harder than ever.
"Part of the problem is people have been locked inside and they haven't had live music as much in their faces as they had in the past," Illy says.
"The only way you're going to change the mentality of, 'we haven't had the experience of going to gigs and having that part of our routine', is getting out there and doing it.
"Newcastle, throughout my career, has been one of the best places to play live. I know they have people there who love live music, it's just about reminding them of that."
The 25-date Australian regional tour is hitting towns that rarely see ARIA Award-winning acts like Bunbury in Western Australia, Shepparton in Victoria and Corowa in NSW's Riverina.
Illy understands times are becoming increasingly difficult for many Australians due to cost-of-living pressures. So he's kept tickets fixed around $50 for the tour.
"I know people are doing it tough, so we wanted to make the barrier to entry as low as possible on the financial side," he says.
"Honestly this is not a tour to make money, as long as we're not losing thousands and thousands, which we might, but I don't think we will.
"As long as we break even, I just want to get back out there and put on a show for people and get back to what I do."
The tour also provides an opportunity for Illy to showcase his new single, Hopeless, which was released this week. The track, which features the vocals of Los Angeles-based Australian actor and singer Indiana Massara, is the first taste off his seventh album due out in early 2024.
"We have mutual friends, my management knows her and we've got mutual musician friends, so we crossed paths that way," Illy says of meeting Massara.
"The song was already written and it just needed someone with a strong and great pop voice and Indy has obviously got that.
"It was a natural fit. She lives in LA so we were over there shooting some stuff and it was great to connect in person and I'm looking forward to her coming out."
