Bearfoot Pride goes live in 2023 showcasing unyielding community spirit

Bearfoot Theatre and Jopuka Productions will stage two live performances in solidarity with Newcastle Pride Festival as part of Bearfoot's Pride Celebration 2023 program.
Featuring both live and filmed performances from Queer artists in Newcastle and beyond, Bearfoot Pride is a multi-media experience that embraces queer identities, uplifts queer voices and illustrates the unyielding spirit of the queer community.
"Bearfoot Pride was born during the COVID lockdowns when key LGBTQIA+ events like the Newcastle Pride Festival and Bearfoot's 'Do Your Parents Know You're Straight?' were postponed, leaving the queer community in Newcastle without its annual celebrations," president and artistic director of award-winning Bearfoot Theatre Riley McLean explained.
"To keep the arts alive and celebrate diversity, the Bearfoot Pride Celebration was born, featuring diverse artists and alumni from the Newcastle Theatre Community performing online.
"The online format allowed participation from around the world, providing much-needed connection during a time of isolation."
In 2023, Beafoot Pride transitions to its first-ever live event, marking a significant milestone in its journey.
"In proud partnership this year with Tuggerah company Jopuka Productions, and featuring live and virtual performances from supporters across the globe, our fourth annual Pride Celebration embraces queer identities, uplifts queer voices, and showcases the unyielding spirit of our community," Riley said.
Productions will be staged 7.30pm tonight at Red Tree Theatre, Tuggerah, and Sunday, October 8 at Newcastle Civic Theatre from 7.30pm.
Bernie's Bar Newcastle is a sassy and vibrant queer bar in the heart of Newcastle.- Bernie's co-founder and director Grace Tomes
As the only LGBTQIA+ dedicated venue in Newcastle, Bernie's Bar on King Street has become the spiritual home of the local queer community.
Since opening in June this year at the historic Star Hotel, Bernie's is the only queer owned and operated bar in town, offering a huge range of events and experiences to the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies.
For the Newcastle Pride Festival, Bernie's will be hosting several events including the official Fair Day Afterparty and end of month Recovery Cruise party.
"Newcastle Pride Festival is a celebration of love and acceptance," Bernie's co-founder and director Grace Tose said.
"It promotes the idea that love is love, regardless of gender, sexuality, or any other factor. It sends a powerful message to those who may not yet fully understand or accept the LGBTQIA+ community, that everyone deserves to be treated with respect and dignity."
Bernie's was established by Grace and two other co-founders, Patrick and Kitt, who recognised the need for a queer venue in Newcastle.
"We came together to create a space at the Star Hotel, using the name 'Bernie's' in honour of one of the first queer spaces in the city (~1920s-1960s)," Grace said.
"We were driven by a desire to build a symbol of pride and unity that would contribute to the vibrant and diverse fabric of the Newcastle scene. Bernie's Bar Newcastle is a sassy and vibrant queer bar in the heart of Newcastle."
The philosophy of Bernie's Bar is centered around celebrating diversity and promoting equality.
"All staff are dedicated to creating a welcoming and supportive space for all patrons, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation," Grace said.
Bernie's commitment to providing a safe space earned a nomination in the business category at ACON's 2023 Honour Awards.
Bernie's Bar is also deeply committed to supporting the local community and actively collaborates with LGBTQIA+ organisations, hosting events, fundraisers, and awareness campaigns.
"We are a collection point for ACONs free condom service, as well as community based, free publications such as STUN magazine and QNews," Grace said.
"A portion of our profits is regularly donated to local charities and initiatives."
With friendly staff and a lively ambiance, Bernie's Bar guarantees an unforgettable night of laughter, love, and endless sass that celebrates the breadth and depth of the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies.