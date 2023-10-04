Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Merewether surfer Jackson Baker wins opening heat at Ericeira Pro

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated October 4 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merewether surfer Jackson Baker. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Merewether surfer Jackson Baker. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

MEREWETHER surfer Jackson Baker took another step in his bid to requalify for the championship tour (CT) by opening with a heat win in Portugal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.