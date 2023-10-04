MEREWETHER surfer Jackson Baker took another step in his bid to requalify for the championship tour (CT) by opening with a heat win in Portugal.
The 26-year-old advanced to the round of 32 with a strong display at the Ericeira Pro, trying to stay inside the Challenger Series top 10.
Baker sits ninth overall on the men's leaderboard.
His two-wave total of 11.87, produced from 7.5 and 4.37 rides, saw him finish ahead of Japan's Tenshi Iwami (10.30) while Peru's Miguel Tudela (9.57) and Brazil's Jadson Andre (8.97) were both eliminated.
Clubmate, former CT finalist and eighth-ranked Morgan Cibilic was knocked out at the same stage of competition at Ribeira D'ilhas, collecting only 600 points.
Cibilic (10.70) ended up last in his heat behind fellow Aussie surfer George Pittar (12.23), Japan's Hiroto Ohhara (11.73) and South Africa's Luke Thompson (11.40).
The 2023 Challenger Series wraps up in Brazil later this month.
