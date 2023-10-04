Knights prop Leo Thompson has been rewarded for his standout NRL season with New Zealand selection.
The Napier-raised forward was on Wednesday named in a 21-player Kiwis squad for the upcoming Pacific Championships.
He is one of seven potential debutants, and the only Knights player, included by coach Michael Maguire.
Meanwhile, back-rower Tyson Frizell has been included in Tonga's squad for a three-Test series in England.
It will be the third country Frizell has represented, having played five Tests for Wales at the start of his NRL career and 14 for Australia.
Thompson's selection comes after he debuted for the Maori All Stars in February.
The 23-year-old looks set to make his Test debut after playing just 41 NRL games.
He made 25 of those appearances in 2023, playing in all but one of Newcastle's fixtures this campaign.
So highly regarded were his efforts, he finished second to Kalyn Ponga in the club's player-of-the-year award votes.
The Kiwis face Samoa at Auckland's Eden Park on October 21.
They then meet Australia at Melbourne's AAMI Park on October 28.
The Pacific Championships final is scheduled for November 4 at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton, New Zealand.
