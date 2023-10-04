A man was on bail, accused of two separate cases of violent behaviour, when he allegedly bashed a 23-year-old man, poured petrol on him and set him alight in Newcastle West last week.
Sonny Jaiden David, 21, did not personally appear in Newcastle Local Court when his charges were briefly mentioned on Wednesday afternoon.
But according to court documents, Mr David, of The Junction, had his bail revoked for two other matters of alleged violence when he faced bail court on Saturday for the Newcastle West incident.
IN THE NEWS
Court documents show Mr David was originally granted bail after being charged with domestic violence-related counts of assault and stalking on September 11.
Six days later, he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a prohibited drug.
Those matters remain before the courts.
Mr David remained at liberty until Friday afternoon - almost 38 hours after he allegedly approached a 23-year-old man on National Park Street in the early hours of Thursday, doused him in petrol, set him on fire and fled the scene.
The 23-year-old, who suffered serious burns, made his way to King Street McDonald's where emergency crews were called.
He was taken to John Hunter Hospital before being transferred to Royal North Shore Hospital's specialist burns unit.
The court heard on Wednesday Mr David planned to apply for bail, but he ultimately did not do so.
The charges will be mentioned again in Newcastle Local Court on November 29.
