Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Riverlights festival offers a taste of world food and culture

By Alex Morris
October 6 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firedancer Kiki Elliot, who will be performing at the Riverlights festival in Maitland on the banks of the Hunter River on Saturday, October 7.
Firedancer Kiki Elliot, who will be performing at the Riverlights festival in Maitland on the banks of the Hunter River on Saturday, October 7.

For firedancer Kiki Elliot, the Riverlights Multicultural Festival in Maitland means happiness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.