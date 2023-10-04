Bearfoot Theatre Advertising Feature

Get your sass on during Pride festivities

Bernie's Bar Newcastle is a sassy and vibrant queer bar in the heart of Newcastle. - Bernie's co-founder and director Grace Tomes

As the only LGBTQIA+ dedicated venue in Newcastle, Bernie's Bar on King Street has become the spiritual home of the local queer community.



Since opening in June this year at the historic Star Hotel, Bernie's is the only queer owned and operated bar in town, offering a huge range of events and experiences to the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies.

For the Newcastle Pride Festival, Bernie's will be hosting several events including the official Fair Day Afterparty and end of month Recovery Cruise party.

"Newcastle Pride Festival is a celebration of love and acceptance," Bernie's co-founder and director Grace Tose said.

"It promotes the idea that love is love, regardless of gender, sexuality, or any other factor. It sends a powerful message to those who may not yet fully understand or accept the LGBTQIA+ community, that everyone deserves to be treated with respect and dignity."

Bernie's was established by Grace and two other co-founders, Patrick and Kitt, who recognised the need for a queer venue in Newcastle.



"We came together to create a space at the Star Hotel, using the name 'Bernie's' in honour of one of the first queer spaces in the city (~1920s-1960s)," Grace said.



"We were driven by a desire to build a symbol of pride and unity that would contribute to the vibrant and diverse fabric of the Newcastle scene. Bernie's Bar Newcastle is a sassy and vibrant queer bar in the heart of Newcastle."



The philosophy of Bernie's Bar is centered around celebrating diversity and promoting equality.



"All staff are dedicated to creating a welcoming and supportive space for all patrons, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation," Grace said.



Bernie's commitment to providing a safe space earned a nomination in the business category at ACON's 2023 Honour Awards.



Bernie's Bar is also deeply committed to supporting the local community and actively collaborates with LGBTQIA+ organisations, hosting events, fundraisers, and awareness campaigns.



"We are a collection point for ACONs free condom service, as well as community based, free publications such as STUN magazine and QNews," Grace said.



"A portion of our profits is regularly donated to local charities and initiatives."

