POLICE have launched an appeal to find missing Muswellbrook girl Emily Garton.
The 15-year-old was last seen at a home on Wollombi Road, Muswellbrook, at about 8.30pm on Tuesday.
Emily has not been able to be contacted since and Hunter Valley Police hold serious concerns for her welfare due to her age.
Emily is of Caucasian appearance, about 165 centimetres tall, of a solid build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a pink crop top, blue denim jeans, and black and red joggers.
Emily is known to utilise public transport and frequent the Rutherford and Maitland areas.
Anyone who has seen Emily or has information of her whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
