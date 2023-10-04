Two surf lifesaving clubs say the delay in the Supercars decision is impeding their ability to plan for the season ahead.
The Newcastle Herald reported a stalemate between City of Newcastle and the state government over a one-year deal has left the Newcastle 500 up in the air for 2024.
Nobbys and Newcastle surf clubs are impacted heavily during the bump in for the race, which this year ran through the busy summer period and forced the clubs to end their nippers season early.
Nobbys president Narelle Blick said the club was having to knock back inquiries for its function space, which was an important revenue source for the club, in case the race returns.
"Our car park is the first to go as they drop all the stuff there," she said.
"We're just treading water until we know.
"We would normally have all of our end of season pegged out now. We have already put our dates out pending Supercars. But if Supercars comes back into play, everything's got to be changed.
"I run a disability group, they start on Saturday. I'm only running them to December because we don't want to have to say 'oh, sorry. I know we've said it's going to run through to next year but Supercars are coming'. You can't tell little kids that.
"It's not good for our club. People say 'oh you make a fortune', but you don't really because we're shut for nine weeks and that's nine weeks of not renting out to weddings, parties or anything.
"People don't realise how long we're blocked out. They think we're just blocked out for the weekend, but all the scaffolding, all the grandstands get dropped into Nobbys car park."
Newcastle surf club similarly said their end of season plans were in limbo until the decision was made.
"We're not pro or against, but we would love to be engaged as soon as possible," Newcastle president Mike Collins said.
"It impacts how we plan patrols and the nippers.
"We have had to make a plan and choose dates, and if that's going to change the sooner we know the better."
The decision delay is also affecting east end business.
Emily Coker from retail store Hey Jude, love Pete said she had halved her stock order for winter 2024, which is due to arrive in February and March, in case the race returns and foot traffic dies down during the set-up.
"I wish we were all put out of our misery," she said.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.