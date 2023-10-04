Police arrest attempted carjacker on highway

A MAN who attempted a carjacking while evading police in Windale has been arrested and faces multiple charges.
The 22-year-old was spotted allegedly riding an unregistered yellow Suzuki dirt bike in Carona Street, Windale at 2.30pm on Tuesday.
Lake Macquarie Police tracked the rider to a house in Lachlan Street, Windale where the 22-year-old allegedly ran from police as they were attempting to arrest him.
The male was chased to the Pacific Highway at Bennetts Green where he allegedly attempted to carjack a passing black Honda sedan before being apprehended by police.
A subsequent search of the Lachlan Street house by Operation Utah Police located a firearm and an amount of methylamphetamine. Police also seized the dirt bike.
The 22-year-old man has been charged with using an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle on the road, riding without license, possession of a prohibited drug, resisting police and escaping police custody.
Another 20-year-old man was found inside the house was arrested by virtue of an outstanding arrest warrant.
The 22-year-old man was refused bail to appear before Belmont Local Court on Wednesday.
Police are appealing for the driver of the Honda to come forward after they drove off before police were able to obtain the driver's details.
Anyone with dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact Belmont Police.
