Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Virtual reality training program for nurses treating stroke

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
October 5 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW emergency department nurses will be trained in stroke care with a virtual reality program developed at the University of Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.