GOLD Trip will step up a Melbourne Cup title defence for Hunter-based syndicators Australian Bloodstock this weekend as fellow Newcastle entrants face off in Sydney.
The seven-year-old French import, trained by Victorian duo Ciaron Maher and David Eustance, has been entered in the group 1 Turnbull Stakes (2000 metres) at Flemington on Saturday.
Nominations for this month's Caulfield Cup (2400m) and Cox Plate (2040m) are also in the mix.
It comes almost a month after Gold Trip resumed with a fourth at Moonee Valley, virtually mirroring last year's run to the first Tuesday in November.
Gold Trip, in 2022, was third in a September group 3, fifth in the Turnbull, second in the Caulfield Cup and ninth in the Cox Plate before helping Australian Bloodstock claim a second Melbourne Cup (3200m).
Protagonist, an Australian Bloodstock runner trained at Broadmeadow by Kris Lees, accepted on Wednesday for the group 2 Petaluma Hill Stakes (1900m) at Rosehill.
The seven-year-old gelding lines up Saturday against Mark Minervini's Hosier, Paul Perry's Skylab and stablemate Luncies.
Protagonist (54th) marks the lowest of Lees' three remaining Melbourne Cup entrants, now officially down to 72 overall earlier this week.
Cleveland (30th) and Kalapour (46th) are the others still appearing on the order of entry.
Melbourne Cup hopefuls for Minervini are Hosier (38th) and Raging Bull (50th).
Last month's Newcastle Cup winner Military Mission is ranked 36th.
