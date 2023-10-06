Greyhound news from around the regions | October 7

Coonamble Carnival
The consensus from many racegoers who have attended the Coonamble Greyhound Carnival for several years, was that this year's event will go down as one of the best ever staged.
Held over the October long weekend, a total of 50 races were run with the feature event - the $15,000 Ladbrokes Gold Maiden final - won by Melanie Mabbott's Tralee Lola and the Coonamble Cup taken out by Pat Parrelli's Devereux.
But the highlight for many was the Friday night when it seemed most of the town was on track to watch and singalong with feature performer Shannon Noll. Next, Noll will perform at Wentworth Park on Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase grand final night on October 13.
New board
Minister for Gaming and Racing David Harris has announced four new directors have been appointed to the GRNSW board following a public expression of interest selection process.
Barrister Adam Casselden SC has been selected as chair and will be joined by experienced board members Paul Gentle and Louise Wakefield as independent directors. Gregory Johnson has been appointed to the board as an industry participant director. Legal practitioner Rebekah Giles has been reappointed as both deputy chair and an independent director.
The new and reappointed directors will join two existing directors on the board - Matthew Waring and Kevin Gordon.
Renovations
GRNSW is continually striving to ensure its tracks are at their best and safest for racing, and the latest track to undergo upgrades is Richmond.
A new track profile is being installed with blended Bungendore sand, work is being carried out on the SafeChase lure rail, and any additional remedial work at the venue will be done.
Richmond will be closed for three meetings during the work with those dates to be moved to: October 8 Broken Hill, October 9 Wagga, and October 11 Dubbo. Richmond will resume racing on Sunday October 15.
GAP Year
The team at Greyhounds As Pets are regularly seen out and about especially at Adoption Days, shows, and local community fairs, explaining what wonderful pets greyhounds make.
After announcing a record 2202 greyhounds were rehomed with its assistance last financial year, GRNSW can now proudly report that GAP held more than 110 adoption and rehoming awareness events at more than 40 locations across NSW; the most active period on record.
In October the teams will visit events at Griffith, Kyogle, Lockhart, Cowra, Casino, Lismore, Cootamundra, Borenore, Astonville, and two big events; at Hanrob Kennels at Heathcote on October 29, and the Howl-oween Adoption Day at Wyee on October 28, where GAP staff and even the dogs get dressed up in Howl-oween costumes.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.