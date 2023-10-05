VACANCY rates have tightened across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, with rental availability in the region edging closer to record lows.
According to CoreLogic's Quarterly Rental Review, the vacancy rate in the region was 1.1 per cent in September, down from 1.2 per cent a year ago.
The lowest vacancy rate in the region was recorded in March 2022 at 0.9 per cent, according to CoreLogic.
House rental vacancy rates are at 1 per cent compared to 1.1 per cent a year ago and unit vacancy rates in the region sit at 1.2 per cent, down from 1.4 per cent in September last year.
"That is signalling the ongoing tightness in the rental market broadly and that 1.1 per cent mark is in line with the national vacancy rate figure," CoreLogic research director Eliza Owen said.
"The vacancy rate has continued to tighten in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie since climbing to 1.7 per cent at the beginning of the year."
The report revealed that vacancy rates fell to new record lows across both the combined capitals (1 per cent vacancy) and combined regional markets (1.2 per cent vacancy).
However, the rental market is showing signs of easing, with prices in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie falling further over the last quarter.
The report revealed that rental growth for dwellings (houses and units) in the region declined 0.6 per cent in the three months to the end of September.
Houses rental values recorded a decline of 0.5 per cent and units fell 0.3 per cent.
Despite a dip in values, rental prices still remain high.
Since September last year, house rents have increased 2.7 per cent and unit rent values have jumped 6.3 per cent.
The median weekly rental value for houses in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie sits at $629 and units are $538 per week.
The report also outlined which suburbs were the most affordable and the most expensive for renting a house across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie (data for units across the region's suburbs was unavailable).
Merewether emerged as the most expensive suburb to rent a house at $775 per week, followed by Hamilton South ($729); Eleebana and Valentine (both $721); Redhead ($711); Cameron Park ($693); Adamstown Heights ($691); New Lambton Heights ($688); and Caves Beach ($685).
At the other end of the scale, suburbs close to the University of Newcastle were among the cheapest areas to rent a house in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
Beresfield came out on top with a median weekly rental value of $533 followed by Jesmond and Birmingham Gardens (both $539); Dora Creek ($558); Toronto ($564); Shortland and Windale (both $566); and Arcadia Valley, Morisset and Wangi Wangi (all $568).
Suburbs that experienced strong growth in rental values (houses) over the last quarter included Blackalls Park with a change of 2.7 per cent and an annual increase of 7.5 per cent to hold a median weekly price of $560.
Other suburbs that recorded a notable rise in house rental prices over the past quarter included Teralba (2.5 per cent); Rathmines (2.3 per cent); Toronto and Cooranbong (2.1 per cent); and Glendale (1.7 per cent).
"A trend that I noticed in the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie region was that there has been slightly higher levels of growth among relatively cheap areas," Ms Owen said.
"Blackalls Park is an example where you've got this pretty strong annual growth rate of 7.5 cent at a relatively low price point.
"The general trend is that the cheaper the rents, the greater the increase which could be reflective of rental affordability constraints and people spreading to more affordable areas, which is actually starting to push up the rates of rent."
Suburbs that recorded the biggest falls in house rental values over the past quarter included Eleebana (down 4.1 per cent); Merewether (3.8 per cent); Hamilton (2.3 per cent); Mayfield East and Shortland (both 2.2 per cent); and Adamstown, Mount Hutton and Georgetown (all 2.1 per cent).
